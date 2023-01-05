Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill in the works for UFC 286 in London

Casey O’Neill will attempt to continue her climb in the flyweight division when she faces Jennifer Maia at UFC 286 in London on March 18, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting. The fight was first reported by Dama De Ferro MMA.

Both Maia and O’Neill have agreed to compete but contracts are yet to be signed, per sources. UFC 286 will take place at the O2 Arena.

O’Neill (9-0) is unbeaten as a professional MMA fighter, a run that includes four octagon wins over the likes of Roxanne Modafferi and Antonina Shevchenko. The 25-year-old scored stoppages in her first three UFC victories.

Maia (20-9-1) won two of four since challenging Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC flyweight title. The Chute Boxe fighter defeated Maryna Moroz via decision to rebound from decision setbacks to Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot.

