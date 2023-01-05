 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Jake Paul signing with PFL, silence on Dana White from UFC and Endeavor

By Mike Heck
Since the release of a video showing UFC president Dana White slapping his wife, many have asked and wondered what the response will be from the promotion, parent company Endeavor, and anybody else in business with White. Thus far, the response has been silence — but is that a surprise?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the deafening silence from all involved in regards to the New Year’s Eve video in Cabo San Lucas, and if there will be any response at all from those involved. Additionally, topics include Jake Paul signing a deal with the PFL to compete, the developing story regarding former UFC fighter Phil Baroni, Jorge Masvidal’s chances to get a title shot against Leon Edwards if Kamaru Usman is unable to compete in March, under the radar fights that could be made, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

