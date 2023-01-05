Between the Links: Dana White, Jake Paul signs with PFL, Dillon Danis, more

We’re only five days into 2023, and the year in MMA is already off to a very dark start — including UFC president Dana White being shown on video slapping his wife during a New Year’s Eve party in Cabo San Lucas.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss their reactions to the video of the incident involving White, and the silence from the promotion, parent company Endeavor, and others. Additionally, topics include Jake Paul signing with the PFL, Dillon Danis no longer fighting KSI in a boxing match on Jan. 14, the Bellator vs. RIZIN card this past Saturday in Japan, and more. If time allows, we’ll also take some questions from the viewers.

Host Mike Heck will be joined by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew to discuss these topics.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.