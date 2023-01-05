Jake Paul signs with PFL, offers challenge to Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has signed with the Professional Fighters League to compete in MMA.

The 25-year-old, who defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his most recent bout this past October to improve to 6-0 in the squared circle, now owns an equity share of the MMA company. Paul is expected to compete in the Super Fight division, which will air two cards on pay-per-view in 2023.

Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s business partner and a former CFO of the UFC, also owns an equity share of the PFL now.

The New York Times was the first to report the news Thursday.

“I’ve already disrupted boxing and now it’s time to disrupt MMA,” Paul said.

Fighters who compete in the Super Fight division are promised at least 50 percent of the pay-per-view revenue. According to the report, the division could also feature “influencers and celebrities who show some level of fighting proficiency with bouts between established professional fighters.”

Paul is targeting a clash with Nate Diaz in boxing, and then facing off under MMA rules six months later.

“If that’s not balls, then I don’t know what is,” Paul said about the offer. “Nate Diaz I’m down to fight you in your own damn sport. Let’s make it happen.”