UFC parts ways with TUF Brazil 1 veteran Francisco Trinaldo

Francisco Trinaldo completed his UFC deal this past October and wasn’t re-signed by the company, UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

“Massaranduba,” the last remaining member of the 2012 season of TUF Brazil 1, lost a decision to Randy Brown in his final octagon appearance. The 44-year-old veteran won back-to-back decisions over Dwight Grant and Danny Roberts in his previous bouts.

Trinaldo competed 26 times in the UFC since 2012, fighting as both a lightweight and welterweight after debuting at 185 pounds. He scored key victories over Paul Felder, Yancy Medeiros, and Ross Pearson during a long seven-fight winning streak between 2014 and 2016.

Trinaldo went 7-5 following his doctor stoppage victory over Felder in Brazil, losing to talents like Kevin Lee and Muslim Salikhov but still beating veterans like Bobby Green, John Makdessi, and Evan Dunham.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.