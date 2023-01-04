No Bets Barred: Recapping the best (and worst) bets of 2022, plus 2023 future bets

After taking a few weeks off for the holidays, the No Bets Barred boys are back and ready to kick things off for 2023!

In this episode, Conner Burks and Jed Meshew begin by recapping their experiences watching UGA scrape by Ohio State at the Peach Bowl, before diving into the 2022 MMA Gambling Awards, including the Best, Worst, and Sweatiest Bets, plus the first ever Gambling Fighter of the Year. Then the NBB boys turn their attention to this year, with Conner and Jed giving out their Futures for 2023, resulting in 25 total bets to keep track of for the rest of the year.

Tune in for Episode 30 of No Bets Barred.

