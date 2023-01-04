 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No Bets Barred: Recapping the best (and worst) bets of 2022, plus 2023 future bets

By Jed Meshew and connerburks
Khamzat Chimaev
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

After taking a few weeks off for the holidays, the No Bets Barred boys are back and ready to kick things off for 2023!

In this episode, Conner Burks and Jed Meshew begin by recapping their experiences watching UGA scrape by Ohio State at the Peach Bowl, before diving into the 2022 MMA Gambling Awards, including the Best, Worst, and Sweatiest Bets, plus the first ever Gambling Fighter of the Year. Then the NBB boys turn their attention to this year, with Conner and Jed giving out their Futures for 2023, resulting in 25 total bets to keep track of for the rest of the year.

Tune in for Episode 30 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

