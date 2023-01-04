 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘A good for nothing cockroach’: Fighters react to Dillon Danis pulling out of KSI fight

By Alexander K. Lee
KSI v Dillon Danis Press Conference
KSI
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Dillon Danis is out of his upcoming fight and to say that the MMA community saw this coming would be an understatement.

KSI’s team announced Wednesday that the YouTuber’s Jan. 14 clash with Danis, which was to take place at Wembley Arena in London, has been canceled, with KSI’s manager Mams Taylor claiming that Danis withdrew due to being “underprepared” and “struggling with weight.” Instead, KSI is set to fight pro gamer FaZe Temperrr.

With Danis not having fought in any capacity since 2019, his fellow fighters and social media personalities were quick to jump onto Twitter to take their shot at the brash Danis. Former UFC, Bellator, and ONE Championship standout Ben Askren called Danis’ withdrawal “the most predictable news ever” and current UFC lightweight contender joked that “Dillon Danis parents are gonna be so mad he can’t pay his half of the rent this month.”

See more reactions from the fighting an influencer community below.

