‘A good for nothing cockroach’: Fighters react to Dillon Danis pulling out of KSI fight

Dillon Danis is out of his upcoming fight and to say that the MMA community saw this coming would be an understatement.

KSI’s team announced Wednesday that the YouTuber’s Jan. 14 clash with Danis, which was to take place at Wembley Arena in London, has been canceled, with KSI’s manager Mams Taylor claiming that Danis withdrew due to being “underprepared” and “struggling with weight.” Instead, KSI is set to fight pro gamer FaZe Temperrr.

With Danis not having fought in any capacity since 2019, his fellow fighters and social media personalities were quick to jump onto Twitter to take their shot at the brash Danis. Former UFC, Bellator, and ONE Championship standout Ben Askren called Danis’ withdrawal “the most predictable news ever” and current UFC lightweight contender joked that “Dillon Danis parents are gonna be so mad he can’t pay his half of the rent this month.”

See more reactions from the fighting an influencer community below.

In the most predictable news ever!!!! https://t.co/uCziSwXssI — Funky (@Benaskren) January 4, 2023

Dillon Danis parents are gonna be so mad he can’t pay his half of the rent this month — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 4, 2023

You a whole bitch! @KSI No one picked up the phone to execute the contract you sent me. Needed NO NOTICE! @Temperrr You a G! All Love to you. You my brother! Whip this hoe's ass https://t.co/s7ELYNmeTf — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 4, 2023

I’m so pissed, @dillondanis you’re such a bitch. You’re literally a good for nothing cockroach. I was hoping to see you get battered — Deji (@Deji) January 4, 2023

I knew he would pull out — Swarmz (@Swarmz__) January 4, 2023

Dillon Danis pulled out of the fight with KSI seen it coming, I’ll happily let him KO me for a Mil — STORMIN NORMAN PARKE (@norman_parke) January 4, 2023

100000% Danis couldn't make weight he's fat af, plus the videos he's posting of training he's god awful with his hands. being a mental midget he got cold feet and pulled out — Jesse Ronson (@Ronsoff) January 4, 2023

Absolutely no one is surprised by Dillion Danis — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 4, 2023

I New @dillondanis would bitch out from now this guy should be known as Dildo Danis pic.twitter.com/2CqucDlXKK — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) January 4, 2023

Dear @dillondanis you are an absolute poser!!! I may have never been the best fighter but at least myself and others actually took a risk. Your internet persona is trash and you should disappear! — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) January 4, 2023