 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KSI to fight gaming star FaZe Temperrr with Dillon Danis out

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
KSI v Dillon Danis Press Conference
KSI
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

KSI is moving on from Dillon Danis.

Shortly after news broke that Danis withdrew from his Jan. 14 boxing match with the KSI, the YouTube star’s promotion Misfits Boxing announced that he will now fight FaZe Temperrr of the world famous FaZe gaming clan.

The bout is scheduled to take place at Wembley Arena in London and airs live on DAZN.

On Wednesday, KSI’s manager Mams Taylor claimed that according to Danis’ team the Bellator fighter was forced to withdraw due to being “underprepared” and struggling with weight issues. Danis not fought since competing at a Bellator event in June 2019.

The KSI team was quick to announce his new opponent, a fellow social media star who has recently made the move to pro boxing. This past November, Temperrr scored a 30-second knockout of Twitch celebrity Overtflow at a Misfits Boxing event in Austin, Texas. He is now 1-1 in his brief fighting career.

KSI competes in his third pro bout after knocking out two opponents in one night this past August.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting