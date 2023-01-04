Alan Belcher fights for the BKFC heavyweight title against Arnold Adams on Feb. 24

Ex-UFC fighter Alan Belcher will get the opportunity to add some gold to his resume when he fights BKFC heavyweight champion Arnold Adams at an upcoming event scheduled on Feb. 24 in New Orleans.

The event will take place at the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center.

The "Boogeyman" will defend his heavyweight strap against the #1 ranking contender - @alanbelcherufc at BKFC 37! https://t.co/HLL6nJslEV pic.twitter.com/5XWnKEibWL — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) January 3, 2023

Belcher, who retired from mixed martial arts competition back in 2015, decided to return to combat sports after inking a deal with BKFC in 2021.

In his first three bouts as a bare-knuckle fighter, Belcher has gone 3-0 with two knockouts including a stunning finish over Frank Tate in June that helped him secure his position as the No. 1 contender in the BKFC heavyweight division.

Now the 18-year veteran will look to claim a championship when he faces Adams in February.

Adams holds a 7-1 record as one of the most experienced fighters on the BKFC roster, which includes his current four-fight win streak. Adams became BKFC champion when he beat Joey Beltran in November 2021 and he went onto defend the title against Dillon Cleckler this past May.

Adams vs. Belcher will headline the BKFC event on Feb. 24 with more fights to be announced in the coming weeks.