Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Dana White’s UFC 287 fight announcements, Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Over the last few days, a slew of massive fights have been announced for the UFC, including two big ones for UFC 287 with Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, and Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal. On Monday evening, another big fight was confirmed in the featherweight division between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen for the main event of the promotion’s April 15 fight card. While the matchup is great on paper, was it the right fight to make for the division?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to all of those bouts, and why the Holloway vs. Allen matchmaking is very risky right now. Additionally, listener questions include a potential Leon Edwards fight against Masvidal if both guys are victorious in their next bouts, Bellator 290, if Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest heavyweight of all-time, Shavkat Rakhmonov’s next move if he defeats Geoff Neal at UFC 285, who Dustin Poirier’s next opponent could be, and much more.

