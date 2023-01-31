Deiveson Figueiredo undergoes surgery for broken orbital, nose following UFC 283 loss

Deiveson Figueiredo went under the knife Tuesday to fix injuries sustained in his UFC 283 championship loss to Brandon Moreno on Jan. 21. The procedure was deemed a success by the doctors, Figueiredo’s coach “Maizena” confirmed to MMA Fighting.

The former UFC flyweight champion suffered fractures to the orbital bone and nose during his fourth clash with Moreno in Rio de Janeiro, when he lost via doctor stoppage. According to “Maizena”, Figueiredo is expected to “slowly” return to training in a month’s time.

“Deus da Guerra” announced after the bout that he’s moving up to bantamweight next to avoid the brutal cuts to 125 pounds.

“Unfortunately it’s time to leave this division,” Figueiredo said during his post-fight interview at UFC 283. “Congratulations to Brandon but I’m moving up. It was Brandon’s night. I thought it was an eye poke. I hope I don’t have any lasting problems with my eyes. I’m tired of making this weight, that’s why I’m moving up.”