Morning Report: PFL founder declares Jake Paul ‘best marketer and promoter we’ve seen in combat sports ever’

Jake Paul appears to be all in on his combat sports involvement.

Earlier this month, the PFL announced they’d come to terms with the outspoken YouTuber-turned-boxer to compete in MMA. Additionally, Paul and his business partner Nakisa Bidarian now own equity shares in the company. Paul will compete as part of the promotion’s “Super Fight division” which will be its PPV event series.

PFL Founder Donn Davis anticipates “The Problem Child” to make his MMA debut in early 2024 and sees any type of opponent possible as the welcoming committee. Ultimately, the overall presence and endorsement of the product from Paul and Bidarian are what Davis sees as the biggest aspect of the deal.

“If you look at each of them individually, Jake is the best marketer and promoter we’ve seen in combat sports ever. Ever. Maybe since Muhammad Ali,” Davis told TSN. “With Nakisa [Bidarian], he’s one of five people in the world that understand the economics and financials of pay-per-view. Maybe one of the five. So, we have one of the best businessmen in pay-per-view and we have one of the best promoters and marketers in pay-per-view now exclusively on the PFL platform to help us build that division. Couldn’t be more exciting.

“Once again, if you’re a pay-per-view fighter, we’ve added muscle expertise to our already existing ... call it global distribution and renowned production ability. This place is now ready for you to build your brand, make more money, and have more control.”

Heading into the upcoming 2023 season set to begin on April 1, the promotion understands it needs to go big with the two PPV events planned. Late last year, PFL announced that there will be a 50/50 revenue split between the main event fighters of said event. Therefore, the better the event does, the more money the fighters receive on top of their bout agreements.

While Paul falls under that same umbrella, he’s allowed to continue his boxing endeavors along with his MMA involvement. The 26-year-old is scheduled to box Tommy Fury on Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia.

“The bigger part of this deal is Jake Paul being a marketer, creator, and promoter of the fights that he is not in for PFL,” Davis said. “He is now exclusively on our platform to raise the profile of other fighters in other fights in the super fight division and in the league. Jake has more followers and more engagements than the UFC himself.

“So, his ability to raise the brand of PFL and raise the engagement profile of fights he is not in is the biggest deal and the biggest news here. And it’s already taking effect.

“The second piece of the deal is him as a fighter. Eating his own cooking,” he continued. “He’s made over $50 million in just three years and he’s saying, ‘Hey, the place I’m choosing in MMA is PFL, this is the best platform and I’m gonna be the first fighter to sign to this platform.’”

TOP STORIES

Nope. Jorge Masvidal shoots down Gilbert Burns 5-round BMF request: ‘I could give a f*** less’

Finally. Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68

Insurance. Jake Paul announces Mike Perry as backup opponent for Tommy Fury

Grudge. Leon Edwards will give Jorge Masvidal a title shot if Masvidal wins at UFC 287: ‘Let’s get in there and settle it once and for all’

Amused. Gordon Ryan laughs at the absurdity of Dillon Danis dropping out of another fight: ‘You’re just a clown’

Injury. Julio Arce out of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC 285

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

UFC Vegas 68 promo.

Free fight.

Road to UFC finals.

Crazy prelim moments from Bellator 290 fighters.

RIZIN Confessions 116.

Invicta FC 51 highlights.

How to fix Conor McGregor.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Oh.

I think everyone should send pictures of there dogs nuts to @RishiSunak so he knows we mean business #Dognuts — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) January 30, 2023

BMF.

Come on @danawhite April 8 has to be 5 rounds! Put that belt on the line! Everybody knows It’s only one guy in the @ufc that fights ANYONE! #ufc287 pic.twitter.com/XRYhB2phLP — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) January 30, 2023

Jessy ready.

Win or lose, there’s not much that compares to the feeling of staring across the cage at your opponent, your team at your back, knowing you’re about to get in a fist fight.@ufc I’m ready to go! pic.twitter.com/xabapV8sjR — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) January 30, 2023

Happy Monday ❤️

I was sick and bedridden yesterday, but damn I feel good today ❤️

Pads with coach, deadlifts at 220# now time for cardio and teaching pic.twitter.com/q9GTy9ueib — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) January 31, 2023

Khamzat vs. Kadyrov.

Hey luke. Hope all is well. Wouldn’t say it’s sad. I think it’s more being respectful. He’s not gonna go 100 percent on a none pro, an elder and the leader of the country. I wouldn’t either. Unless of course he chatted some shit! https://t.co/dUdgdULUWm — michael (@bisping) January 30, 2023

Opportunity.

Congratulations @laura_sanko

So many women helped paved the way for us to compete in this sport. Now you are helping pave the way for women who want to stay involved when they are done competing. You aren’t being given this opportunity, you earned this opportunity — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) January 31, 2023

Prepare for Kinoshita.

Larkin.

A is coming to LA. ⛈️@Da_Monsoon returns to take on Mukhamed Berkhamov LIVE on #Bellator290's stacked prelims.



Main Card | ⏰ 9p ET / 6p PT | @CBS ➕ @ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/Xg09DtZ4kX — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) January 31, 2023

Starting young.

Pain.

Will he get another?

Backup?

Impressive.

Got a little something on your (shoe) face.

Happy belated to an OG.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Max Holloway (23-7) vs. Arnold Allen (19-1); UFC Fight Night, April 15

FINAL THOUGHTS

I’m curious to hear Dana White’s thoughts on these comments.

Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 65% of 700 total votes answered “No” when asked, “Do you have any interest in a Jake Paul vs. Luke Rockhold boxing match?”

Thursday: 51% of 803 total votes answered “Alexander Volkanovski” when asked, “Who wins?” Volkanovski challenges Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284 on Feb. 11.

Wednesday: 63% of 817 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Are you interested in any type of fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury?”

Tuesday: 58% of 504 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Should Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy have been stopped?” Andrade defeated Murphy via a unanimous decision at UFC 283.

Monday: 78% of 659 total votes answered “No” when asked, “Will Khabib Nurmagomedov’s absence make a difference at UFC 284?”

Today’s exit poll:

Poll Where does Jake Paul rank amongst all-time great combat sports marketers and promoters? No. 1

Top 3

Top 5

Top 10

Lower vote view results 5% No. 1 (13 votes)

6% Top 3 (16 votes)

12% Top 5 (29 votes)

28% Top 10 (68 votes)

46% Lower (110 votes) 236 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.