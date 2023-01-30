Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen targeted for UFC Fight Night on April 15

Max Holloway is rejoining the fray.

A massive featherweight fight pitting Holloway against top contender Arnold Allen is being targeted to headline a UFC Fight Night event on April 15. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN. Contracts have yet to be finalized however verbal agreements are in place.

A former UFC featherweight champion, Holloway (23-7) is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 2 ranked 145-pound fighter in the world. The 31-year-old Hawaiian is one of the most decorated fighters in the division’s history, holding notable wins over Jose Aldo (x2), Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Charles Oliveira, Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar, and more.

In his most recent fight, Holloway suffered a July 2022 decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski to drop to 0-3 in his series with the current champ.

Allen (19-1), meanwhile, is tied with Volkanovski for the second longest win streak in UFC featherweight history.

His 10 straight octagon victories have propelled him into a No. 5 ranking on MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, and his run includes wins over Kattar, Dan Hooker, Sodiq Yusuff, Gilbert Melendez, and more.

A venue and location for the UFC’s April 15 Fight Night event has yet to be finalized.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.