Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68

Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history.

The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Sanko, 40, has long pushed to join the broadcast team beside the octagon. A former MMA fighter competing at atomweight, she transitioned to broadcast work with the all-female Invicta FC in 2014 before moving to the UFC umbrella. She made her UFC debut as a backstage reporter at a UFC on FOX event in 2016.

“Taking the next step to join the UFC commentary team has been a goal of mine since I began my broadcast career,” Sanko stated in a press release. “It is an honor to walk in the footprint of Kathy Long 30 years after her appearance on UFC 1.

“I consider it a true privilege to be part of the team that is a voice to our incredible fans, communicating the fighting art of each man and woman who steps inside the UFC octagon.”

Sanko is the second female color commentator after kickboxing champ Long called the first UFC event 30 years ago in 1993.

“I can’t think of anyone better to be the first female color commentator for the modern UFC era than Laura,” UFC President Dana White stated in the release. “She has worked incredibly hard to prove herself and get to this position and I couldn’t be prouder to have her calling the action.”

UFC Vegas 68 is headlined by a heavyweight fight between one-time title challenger Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac.