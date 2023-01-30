Video: Ciryl Gane goes ‘Mission Impossible’ on Jon Jones for UFC 285 promo

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane has a mission – to hand Jon Jones his first legitimate loss.

Gane released his own promo for his UFC 285 headliner against former light heavyweight kingpin Jones and borrowed the soundtrack for the latest installment of Mission Impossible.

Gane welcomes back Jones from a three-year layoff on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view fight marks Jones’ first heavyweight appearance after ceding the light heavyweight title to move up a division.

Check out the promo below.

Gane’s music is ripped from Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, which opens July 14 in theatres around the world. Gane’s fight will long be over by then, but the music is an apt choice for his mission (should he choose to accept it) – to be the first fighter to beat Jones.

“Bones” has one professional loss, a disqualification to Matt Hamill in 2009. But no one in the MMA world considers it a real loss because Jones was roundly thumping Hamill until an illegal elbow called by much-maligned ref Steve Mazzagatti triggered the loss.

Three-time light heavyweight champ Jones most recently appeared in the octagon in 2020 at UFC 247, where he outpointed Dominick Reyes in one of his most difficult title defenses.

Gane returns to the octagon after staying in the title hunt with a knockout of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris this past September.

Gane and Jones will fight for the heavyweight title left vacant by the departure of Francis Ngannou, who defeated Gane at UFC 270 to retain the belt before running out his UFC contract.