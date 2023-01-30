Video: Israel Adesanya channels ‘Saw’ to hype up Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 287

In this game, we don’t keep score…we settle them. #insertcointocontinue #UFC287 #wegoagain pic.twitter.com/eyDrE3gdht

Israel Adesanya is once again promising a scary good time.

“The Last Stylebender” is scheduled to face longtime rival Alex Pereira once again when he challenges Pereira for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 287 on April 8. Pereira defeated Adesanya via a dramatic fifth-round knockout at UFC 281 to claim the belt, moving him to 4-0 in their series that also includes a pair of kickboxing bouts.

This past weekend, Adesanya released a video to hype up his next fight, inspired by the popular film series Saw. Watch that clip above.

Ahead of their first UFC fight, Adesanya predicted that the bout would end up like “a horror movie” and while he put on a strong performance — Adesanya was up 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards heading into the fifth round — it was Pereira who had the final cut as he prompted a stoppage with a flurry of strikes.

Adesanya’s hype video features some of his best moments from the UFC 281 main event, but we’ll see if he can seal the deal this time or if Pereira truly is the monster that Adesanya can’t slay.