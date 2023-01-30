Video: UFC 283 ‘Fight Motion’ showcases Jamahal Hill’s masterful win over Glover Teixeira, Jessica Andrade’s dominance

The UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2023 delivered the drama in a big way.

In the UFC 283 edition of the “Fight Motion” series, you can relive Jamahal Hill putting on a career-best performance to complete an unexpected rise to the top of the light heavyweight division, Brandon Moreno putting an exclamation point on his tetralogy against Deiveson Figueiredo, Gilbert Burns dominating Neil Magny, and more.

Prominently featured in the video is Jessica Andrade’s one-sided drubbing of Lauren Murphy, a beatdown that led to Murphy’s corner being lambasted by fighters, fans, and the media for not stopping the fight. Get a closer look at the action and judge for yourself.

UFC 283 “Fight Motion” also features a bevy of finishes from the Rio de Janeiro event, including Johnny Walker stunning Paul Craig, Ihor Potieria sending the legendary Mauricio Rua out on a loss, and the incredible debuts of brothers Gabriel and Ismael Bonfim.