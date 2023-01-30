 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Report: Raul Rosas Jr. plans to win UFC title within a year, become first three-division champion

By Jed Meshew
Raul Rosas Jr
Raul Rosas Jr
Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Raul Rosas Jr. has big plans for his career.

A Contender Series signee, Rosas became the youngest person to compete in the UFC when he submitted Jay Perrin at UFC 282 this past December. And with his first official UFC win in the books, Rosas is already looking ahead to making more history, by becoming the youngest UFC champion ever.

On Sunday, Rosas was in attendance for Fury FC 73 to support his brother, Kevin Rosas, who was making his pro debut. During the fight card, Fury FC brought Rosas into the cage for a quick interview, where the 18-year-old fighter made it known he is coming for the bantamweight title.

“I’m ready to go out there and show my skillset like I’ve always done,” Rosas said. “I don’t care who I face, I’m here to show that there’s levels. Tune in April 8th, I’m going to show my skillset and show that I deserve to fight for a title.”

Rosas made his professional debut in 2021 and has quickly amassed a record of 7-0, with six finishes. While that is undeniably a good start to his career, Rosas remains a long way off from a title shot, particularly in the talent rich bantamweight division. But Rosas isn’t letting that dampen his spirits.

“Just believe in yourself, no matter who doubts you,” Rosas said. “Right now, me saying I’m going to be champion, a lot of people think I’m crazy that I’m going to become the youngest UFC champion, but I believe in myself and mark my words: I will be champion in one year or less.”

And Rosas isn’t planning on stopping there. After all, why stop at being the youngest champion ever, when you can also be the first ever triple champion in UFC history?

“I’m just getting started,” Rosas said. “This is nothing to me. I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist: 135, 145, 155, let’s go! Woo!”

First things first though, Rosas has a tough test ahead of him when he faces 7-1 Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 on April 8.

TOP STORIES

Boxing. Francis Ngannou says his team is in contact with Tyson Fury for boxing superfight, hoping for summer showdown.

Changes. Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes.

$$$. Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights.

GOAT. Debating who is the greatest heavyweight of all-time ahead of Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) vs. Alexa Grasso (15-3); UFC 285, March 4.

Alex Pereira (7-1) vs. Israel Adesanya (23-2); UFC 287, April 8.

Gilbert Burns (21-5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-16); UFC 287, April 8.

Stamp Fairtex (9-2) vs. Alyse Anderson (6-2); ONE Championship, May 5.

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

