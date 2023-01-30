Morning Report: Raul Rosas Jr. plans to win UFC title within a year, become first three-division champion

Raul Rosas Jr. has big plans for his career.

A Contender Series signee, Rosas became the youngest person to compete in the UFC when he submitted Jay Perrin at UFC 282 this past December. And with his first official UFC win in the books, Rosas is already looking ahead to making more history, by becoming the youngest UFC champion ever.

On Sunday, Rosas was in attendance for Fury FC 73 to support his brother, Kevin Rosas, who was making his pro debut. During the fight card, Fury FC brought Rosas into the cage for a quick interview, where the 18-year-old fighter made it known he is coming for the bantamweight title.

“I’m ready to go out there and show my skillset like I’ve always done,” Rosas said. “I don’t care who I face, I’m here to show that there’s levels. Tune in April 8th, I’m going to show my skillset and show that I deserve to fight for a title.”

Rosas made his professional debut in 2021 and has quickly amassed a record of 7-0, with six finishes. While that is undeniably a good start to his career, Rosas remains a long way off from a title shot, particularly in the talent rich bantamweight division. But Rosas isn’t letting that dampen his spirits.

“Just believe in yourself, no matter who doubts you,” Rosas said. “Right now, me saying I’m going to be champion, a lot of people think I’m crazy that I’m going to become the youngest UFC champion, but I believe in myself and mark my words: I will be champion in one year or less.”

And Rosas isn’t planning on stopping there. After all, why stop at being the youngest champion ever, when you can also be the first ever triple champion in UFC history?

“I’m just getting started,” Rosas said. “This is nothing to me. I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist: 135, 145, 155, let’s go! Woo!”

First things first though, Rosas has a tough test ahead of him when he faces 7-1 Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 on April 8.

TOP STORIES

Boxing. Francis Ngannou says his team is in contact with Tyson Fury for boxing superfight, hoping for summer showdown.

Changes. Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes.

$$$. Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights.

GOAT. Debating who is the greatest heavyweight of all-time ahead of Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight.

VIDEO STEW

Alex Pereira in archery class.

Bellator Crossroads.

UFC 283 slow motion.

The collapse of Dillon Danis.

LISTEN UP

On To The Next One. Mike and AK host and “Ask Me Anything” with fan questions.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

If only it were that way in MMA.

Great corner stoppage in the Beterbiev vs Yarde fight. Live to fight another day and save your fighter from inevitably getting knocked unconscious. #BeterbievYarde — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 28, 2023

Jan Blachowicz.

The Legendary Polish Power foiled a lot of plans in the LHW division. The mess is even bigger after I didn't perform well against Glover. But I'll do everything in my power to rectify this. #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) January 29, 2023

Teammates.

I am pad holding champion now pic.twitter.com/UobKu4oZKb — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 27, 2023

Hope there is big improvements there because last time you held for me kicking ‍♂️ — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) January 28, 2023

you’re over 210 pounds! You’re kicks aren’t normal! Who wants to hold pads for kicks and do bunny hops every time a hit connects — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 28, 2023

Fandom.

MMA fans are not what they use to be. Fans use to rock with you til the wheels fall off. Now they treat us just animals for them to bet. I appreciate all the REAL fans out there who’s rock’d with me win, lose ,or draw. Love you all for real . — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) January 29, 2023

Lol when was that?? I’ve first fought in 2009 and I remember mostly very fickle fans https://t.co/rAfDzZ41O9 — Funky (@Benaskren) January 30, 2023

LOL. That may be true but you have some good “funky” fans out there that love you. I’ve met em. However, I’ve noticed a change in culture for sure.

To this day I love the ones who’ve been real STILL. https://t.co/QlhUEUlxeW — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) January 30, 2023

Arnold Allen.

My cat got her first shot of steroids today, welcome to the family — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) January 28, 2023

USADA.

Congratulations to @ColbyCovMMA for his 5️⃣0️⃣th clean test under the USADA program pic.twitter.com/uHSO6rUyXO — UFC (@ufc) January 29, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) vs. Alexa Grasso (15-3); UFC 285, March 4.

Alex Pereira (7-1) vs. Israel Adesanya (23-2); UFC 287, April 8.

Gilbert Burns (21-5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-16); UFC 287, April 8.

Stamp Fairtex (9-2) vs. Alyse Anderson (6-2); ONE Championship, May 5.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow!

EXIT POLL

Poll Will Raul Rosas Jr. win a UFC title? Yes

No

He will win more than one. vote view results 30% Yes (38 votes)

66% No (82 votes)

3% He will win more than one. (4 votes) 124 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.