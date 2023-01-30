 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, and Skye Nicolson in studio

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the latest MMA news and the weekend in combat sports.

1:45 p.m.: Jorge Masvidal previews his UFC 287 showdown with Gilbert Burns and breaks down the state of the welterweight division.

2:15 p.m.: Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley discusses the latest in his life, what’s next in his career, and more.

2:45 p.m.: UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards returns to chat about life as champ, his UFC 286 homecoming against Kamaru Usman, and more.

3:15 p.m.: Undefeated Australian boxer Skye Nicolson joins us in studio to discuss her career, what’s next, and more.

4 p.m.: We look back at GC best bets for the weekend.

