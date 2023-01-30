On To the Next One: What’s next for Khamzat Chimaev? Legacies of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson

With the UFC, Bellator, and major MMA promotions off this past weekend, MMA Fighting’s matchmaking show decided to give back to fans of the program with a special “Ask Us Anything” show.

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee take listener submitted questions about the legacy of Conor McGregor as a mixed martial artist and UFC champion. Additionally, fan topics include the 2023 Royal Rumble, Bo Nickal’s ceiling, ranking UFC prospects’ title hopes — including Muhammad Mokaev, Ilia Topuria, and Movsar Evloev — Aljamain Sterling at featherweight, a potential matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington, dark horse fighters of the year, comparing careers of Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson, if Bellator, PFL, or ONE can take a big step towards the UFC in the top promotion conversation, and more.

