On To the Next One: What’s next for Khamzat Chimaev? Legacies of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson

By Mike Heck
UFC 279: Chimaev v Holland Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

With the UFC, Bellator, and major MMA promotions off this past weekend, MMA Fighting’s matchmaking show decided to give back to fans of the program with a special “Ask Us Anything” show.

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee take listener submitted questions about the legacy of Conor McGregor as a mixed martial artist and UFC champion. Additionally, fan topics include the 2023 Royal Rumble, Bo Nickal’s ceiling, ranking UFC prospects’ title hopes — including Muhammad Mokaev, Ilia Topuria, and Movsar EvloevAljamain Sterling at featherweight, a potential matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington, dark horse fighters of the year, comparing careers of Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson, if Bellator, PFL, or ONE can take a big step towards the UFC in the top promotion conversation, and more.

