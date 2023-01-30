Gordon Ryan laughs at the absurdity of Dillon Danis dropping out of another fight: ‘You’re just a clown’

Gordon Ryan has no problem calling his shot, especially whenever former rival Dillon Danis is concerned.

After sarcastically calling him “an absolute master” at finding a way to stay in the spotlight despite not actually competing in any combat sport in nearly four years, the 27-year-old grappling champion couldn’t help but laugh at the latest incident involving the always-outspoken Danis.

Almost exactly two weeks after Ryan made his comments, Danis dropped out of his most recently planned fight after he signed on for a boxing match against social influencer turned fighter KSI. While Danis later stated “the truth will shock everyone,” he’s yet to actually address his removal from the bout, much less offered any explanation about why he didn’t end up fighting KSI.

“That was just amazing,” Ryan told MMA Fighting. “Because his manager just came out and said [Danis] wasn’t training and he couldn’t make weight. It’s like dude, at least lie and say he hurt his ribs and can’t compete. Don’t just be like, ‘He’s a lazy s*** bag, maybe he can’t make it.’

“I knew it was going to happen. Dillon’s whole thing is he just soaks up the publicity for whatever he’s going to do, and then at the last second, he pulls out. He gives the promotion enough time to find a replacement so they want to work with him again.”

In the wake of his fight against KSI being cancelled, Bellator president Scott Coker said he would still welcome Danis back to the MMA promotion where he remains under contract but couldn’t help but question, “Do you want to really fight?”

Ryan isn’t sold that Danis will ever fight again considering he continues to receive attention every time he makes a post on social media yet never actually sets foot in a ring, cage, or mat to compete in grappling, mixed martial arts, or even boxing.

Maybe that really is Danis’ grand plan, although Ryan has no idea how manages to stay afloat financially without actually doing anything to earn a paycheck.

“He gets the publicity and he doesn’t actually have to do anything,” Ryan said. “He doesn’t actually have to compete. I don’t know what his deal is. He must have some sort of inheritance because he doesn’t teach, he’s not sponsored by anybody, he hasn’t posted anything on his social media. He doesn’t compete. There’s no way he can possibly make money unless he has a job at Walmart that we don’t know about.

“He must just be living off his family’s money or something and just hanging out. He did a great job at building his initial brand, but if you’re going to talk s*** and you don’t compete and you don’t win, then you’re just a clown, in my opinion.”

Ryan, who openly admits that he enjoys trash-talking with his opponents, says that Danis always seems to have something to say yet never bothers to back it up with any action.

That’s ultimately Ryan’s biggest gripe, because Danis loves telling the world what he’s going to do but since 2019, but he hasn’t actually done anything.

“No one realizes the easy part is talking s***,” Ryan said. “The competing and the winning is the hard part. If he could do that, you can set yourself up to talk s***. But Dillon does the opposite. He talks s*** and just doesn’t ever compete.”