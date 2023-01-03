Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Dana White slapping wife during physical altercation

On Monday evening, a video of a physical altercation involving Dana White and his wife, Anne White, was released that showed the couple exchange slaps at a club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on New Year’s Eve. White subsequently spoke to TMZ to discuss what happened, and he admitted slapping his wife, adding they had apologized to each another. But big questions still loom about the UFC exec’s future.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the video of the incident and asks what, if anything, will be done in response by the UFC and its corporate parent Endeavor, and what impact there would be if White were to step down or be removed from his position. Additionally, listener topics include Damir Ismagulov retiring, the horrifying moment during Monday Night Football with Demar Hamlin, the future of the featherweight division should Alexander Volkanovski defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, Ilia Topuria’s ceiling, and much more.

