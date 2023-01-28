Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury meet in the middle of the ring @jakepaul @TommytntFury . Who you got? #BeterbievYarde | BT Sport 1 #Boxing #FightNight #JakePaul #TommyFury #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/mJCfmOhCs3

Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia.

Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.

After exchanging some trash talk, they managed to face off officially without throwing punches. They never stopped talking. Fury’s half-brother, undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, cackled ringside.

The Feb. 26 booking, which takes place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, is the third time Paul and Fury have been booked opposite each other. The bout was initially expected for Feb. 26 before it was pushed back one day.

The Paul vs. Fury bout will be contested over eight rounds at 185 pounds and will air on ESPN+ and BT Sport.

Paul (6-0) is three months removed from his biggest win to date, a decision over former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva in the boxing ring. Fury (8-0) most recently fought this past April, winning a decision over Daniel Bocianski.