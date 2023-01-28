UFC free fight video: Islam Makhachev captures title from Charles Oliveira

It took Islam Makhachev 10 wins to get a shot at the UFC lightweight title, but when he did, he almost made it look easy taking home gold.

The Khabib Nurmagomedov-trained fighter faced Charles Oliveira for the vacant title at UFC 280, which took place on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It took Makhachev just two rounds to claim the throne with a powerful punch and arm-triangle submission for his 11th straight win.

The UFC has made the full UFC 280 title fight available, and it can be seen above.

Makhachev is set to defend the lightweight belt at UFC 284 against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, who attempts to become the latest champ-champ on the promotion’s roster. The event takes place. Feb. 12 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Oliveira remains unbooked for his next bout but has called for a rematch with Makhachev.