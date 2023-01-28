Video: Alex Pereira nails bullseye in archery class: ‘This guy is a natural’

RIO DE JANEIRO — It’s no surprise that Alex Pereira has slick archery skills, but one shocking fact is that his tricks are entirely sell-taught.

When “Poatan” landed in Brazil to corner his longtime friend Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 on Jan. 21, MMA Fighting decided to take the UFC middleweight champion for his first archery class with coach Bruno Heitor at Arco e Flecha Rio to sharpen his skills, and all he needed was some pep talk to absolutely nail his final shot.

