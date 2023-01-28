 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Alex Pereira nails bullseye in archery class: ‘This guy is a natural’

By Guilherme Cruz
/ new

RIO DE JANEIRO — It’s no surprise that Alex Pereira has slick archery skills, but one shocking fact is that his tricks are entirely sell-taught.

When “Poatan” landed in Brazil to corner his longtime friend Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 on Jan. 21, MMA Fighting decided to take the UFC middleweight champion for his first archery class with coach Bruno Heitor at Arco e Flecha Rio to sharpen his skills, and all he needed was some pep talk to absolutely nail his final shot.

Check the video above.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting