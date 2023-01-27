Reaction: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal set for UFC 287

UFC president Dana White made a slew of big fight announcements on Friday — some that were already confirmed, and others that were not — including a massive pair of fights for the UFC’s April pay-per-view event, UFC 287.

Following White’s special announcement stream, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Shaun Al-Shatti react to the Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya rematch for the UFC middleweight title headlining the April 8 event, Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal for the co-main event, Kevin Holland’s next bout being booked, will a second title fight still be added with the Burns vs. Masvidal bout coming together as quick as it did, and much more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.