Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal headlines UFC 287 in April

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will clash again with the middleweight title up for grabs in the new main event booked for UFC 287 on April 8.

UFC president Dana White announced the rematch on Friday.

In addition to Pereira vs. Adesanya 2, the UFC 287 card also features a special welterweight attraction as Gilbert Burns welcomes Jorge Masvidal back to action after more than a year away from the sport.

The main event see Pereira make his first title defense after a stunning fifth-round comeback to knock out Adesanya in their first MMA encounter this past November. Pereira previously held two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including a vicious knockout in their second fight, which then set the stage for their showdown in the UFC.

Now Pereira looks to keep his undefeated run against Adesanya going while “The Last Stylebender” seeks vengeance against the only person to hand him a defeat at middleweight in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Burns finally gets the chance to face off with Masvidal after the welterweights both called for the matchup in various interviews over the past year.

They’ll look to settle their differences in April.

Also announced for UFC 287, welterweights Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio clash on the main card along with previously announced fights pitting Raul Rosas Jr. against Christian Rodriguez and Rob Font taking on Adrian Yanez.