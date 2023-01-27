Jose Aldo will compete against Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano in pro boxing debut next month

Jose Aldo’s first boxing opponent will be Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting after Aldo’s trainer revealed the news on social media. As MMA Fighting first reported earlier this month, Aldo will enter the squared circle on Feb. 10 in Rio de Janeiro.

Aldo vs. Zambrano will be a six-round match contested at 140 pounds, and Shooto Brazil Boxing will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

Zambrano fought three times as a professional boxer between 2019 and 2020, losing all matches in his native Argentina.

Aldo makes his first walk to a boxing ring after a stellar career in MMA, becoming UFC and WEC featherweight champion and winning 31 or 39 professional bouts with 17 knockouts.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting that other UFC veteran are scheduled to compete on the card. Iuri Alcantara and his brother Ildemar Alcantara will face Johnny Eduardo and Hernani Perpetuo in professional bouts, respectively.