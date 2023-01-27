Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson set for main card spot on U.S. debut card for ONE Championship

Multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Stamp Fairtex will face off with Invicta FC veteran Alyse Anderson at the upcoming ONE on Prime Video 10 card on May 5, which will serve as the first ever ONE Championship card in the United States.

The event takes place at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colo., which is just outside Denver.

ONE Championship officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Friday.

Fairtex, 25, will look to build on her 9-2 resume in mixed martial arts after first earning her reputation as a striking prodigy from Thailand. Most recently, Fairtex earned a win in a Muay Thai bout at the ONE on Prime Video 6 card but now she’ll return to mixed martial arts while also competing in the U.S. for the first time.

Meanwhile, Anderson will be making her third appearance in ONE Championship after joining the promotion following a three-fight stint in Invicta FC.

Anderson boasts a 6-2 record overall with a 1-1 resume in ONE after dropping a decision in her debut and then picking up a submission win over Asha Roka in her last appearance in May 2022.

Fairtex vs. Anderson will join a card headlined by reigning ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson as he takes on Adriano Moraes in a trilogy bout after they split their first two fights with each earning a knockout victory.