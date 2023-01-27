Conor McGregor avoids serious injuries after being struck by a car while riding his bike: ‘I could have been dead there’

Conor McGregor was struck by a car while riding his bike on Friday in Ireland but it appears the UFC superstar avoided any serious injuries.

The 34-year-old fighter posted photos and a video on Instagram showing the aftermath of a car striking his bike after the driver was unable to see him in the road due to the sun shining back in his eyes.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight through me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

McGregor posted a photo of his mangled bike that looked to take the brunt of the damage after he was struck by the vehicle.

In the video, McGregor could be heard telling the driver “all good, don’t worry about it” after he was knocked off his bike while adding “I could have been dead there.”

The driver ended up putting McGregor’s bike in the back of his car and gave him a ride home with the former two-division UFC champion saying “I’m still here … thank God.”

Bike training has been a regular part of McGregor’s workouts for several years as he often posts videos on the road while out riding.

Thankfully, McGregor appeared to avoid any serious harm from this particular incident but it definitely put a scare into him after he was knocked off his bike by the vehicle.