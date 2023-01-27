Heck of a Morning: Is Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson the fight to make?

The MMA community is giving their opinions on a potential matchup between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson for McGregor’s return fight, as well as the possibility of them coaching against one another on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter. Is that the fight to make?

On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener questions about that piece of business should it come to fruition, and if there are better options in play for the former two-division champion. Additionally, listener topics include UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and the hopes for a fight with Jiri Prochazka in his first defense, Arman Tsarukyan calling out Michael Chandler, fighters claiming to be overlooked when they’re really not, Bella Mir signing the UFC’s first NIL deal, and more.

