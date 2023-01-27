UFC veteran, current BKFC fighter Jimmie Rivera becomes police officer in New Jersey

UFC veteran and current BKFC fighter Jimmie Rivera is now a police officer in his home state of New Jersey.

Rivera confirmed the news on Thursday when he reposted a social media announcement from the Elmwood Park police department that he completed 27 weeks of law enforcement training at the Passaic County Police Academy.

The 33-year-old is excited to be a part of positive change in his area.

“This has been a very tough and challenging journey, working 6 days a week teaching, training, and going to the police academy, [with] Sunday, the only day of having family time,” Rivera stated. “But the dust has settled and I am officially a police officer. Someone said you want to make a change, you have to be the change. Can’t wait to get out there and be that change!”

As far as his fighting career goes, Rivera told MMA Fighting on Friday that he will continue competing for BKFC, and expects to return to the ring in March against an opponent to be announced at a later date.

Rivera’s final UFC appearance took place at UFC Vegas 20 in February 2021, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Pedro Munhoz. “El Terror” competed inside the octagon 11 times, compiling a 7-4 record before parting ways with the promotion and signing with BKFC.

In his promotional debut, Rivera fought to a draw against Howard Davis at BKFC 26 this past June.