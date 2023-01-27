 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul will now face Tommy Fury on Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia

Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury clash is finally official.

Paul and Fury will now square off Feb. 26, a day later than previous reports, in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The eight-round fight will be contested at 185 pounds.

The date change was first reported by Ariel Helwani.

It’s not the first time Paul and Fury have been scheduled to fight. The two were scheduled to clash Dec. 18, 2021, but Fury pulled out due to medical issues.

Paul and Fury are scheduled to square off for the first time during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London.

The Paul vs. Fury pay-per-view will be televised on BT Sport and ESPN+.

