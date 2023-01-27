 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso booked for flyweight title fight at UFC 285

By Damon Martin
/ new
UFC 275: Shevchenko v Santos Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her flyweight title for the eighth consecutive time when she faces Alexa Grasso in the co-main event at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. ESPN Deportes initially reported the matchup.

Regarded as one of the UFC’s most dominant champions, Shevchenko will return after her closest call since claiming the 125-pound title when she eked out a split decision over Taila Santos this past June. Prior to that fight, Shevchenko had essentially run roughshod over the flyweight division including stoppage wins over Lauren Murphy, Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian.

As for Grasso, the 29-year-old fighter from Mexico will compete for UFC gold for the first time after she was widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the sport when she signed with the promotion in 2016.

While she struggled at times competing as a strawweight, Grasso has gone undefeated since moving up to 125 pounds where she’s earned four consecutive wins including a decision victory over Viviane Araujo in her first five-round main event in the UFC.

Now Grasso will attempt to pull off an upset against Shevchenko when they clash at UFC 285, which will be headlined by Jon Jones return against Ciryl Gane in a fight that will crown a new heavyweight champion in the wake of Francis Ngannou leaving the UFC.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting