Heck of a Morning: Is Jamahal Hill being disrespected after UFC 283 title win?

Jamahal Hill is the current UFC light heavyweight champion after defeating Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 in his best performance to date. Following the victory, Hill has had a chip on his shoulder and feels disrespected by the MMA community. Does he have a point, or is this just a unique situation?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers listener questions regarding Hill and his championship victory, and how he is being viewed amongst the top fighters in his division. Additionally, topics include the targeted bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo at UFC 287 and the difference between the words “targeted” and “set,” a potential Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad fight, where Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev fit, UFC San Antonio on March 25, UFC ticket prices, and much more

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

