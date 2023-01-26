Between the Links: Jamahal Hill’s masterpiece, Teixeira retires, Moreno shines, UFC 283 fallout

At the end of UFC 283 this past Saturday, Jamahal Hill left the arena in Rio de Janeiro as the UFC light heavyweight champion after beating Glover Teixeira in the main event. With his incredible performance, a divisive conversation began about where he sits in the overall rankings at 205 pounds.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss Hill’s title win, where he ranks in the division, and what could be next for the new champion whether or not Jiri Prochazka is ready to come back for Hill’s first defense. Additionally, topics include the reaction to Teixeira retiring and what he meant to the sport, Brandon Moreno stopping Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC 283 co-main event to regain the flyweight title, Figueiredo’s options at 135, other standout performances from the UFC’s first PPV event of the year, other news and notes from the past week, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.