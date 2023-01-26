Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva booked for April 22 UFC event

Brazilian flyweights Priscila Cachoeira and Karine Silva will collide inside the UFC cage on April 22, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

Cachoeira (12-4) is now on a two-fight winning streak after walking through Ariane Lipski in just 65 seconds this past August. The MMA Masters talent was scheduled to face Sijara Eubanks in January, but was left without an opponent after Eubanks withdrew due to weight cut issues.

Silva (15-4) made some noise in her first UFC bout in June 2022, stopping Poliana Botelho with a D’Arce choke in under five minutes. “Killer” finished her last six opponents, including a second-round guillotine choke submission over Yan Qihui at Dana White’s Contender Series.

The company has yet to officially announce a headlining attraction and location for the April 22 UFC Fight Night. The card features another Brazil vs. Brazil clash, as Norma Dumont battles Karol Rosa at 145 pounds.