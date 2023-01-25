Conor McGregor teases The Ultimate Fighter coaching offer: ‘I like it’

Conor McGregor on Wednesday said he has another offer to coach The Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor, 34, didn’t give any specifics on the alleged role, which would bring him back to Las Vegas to coach another team of up-and-comers after starring opposite Urijah Faber on TUF 22 in 2015. The UFC has not announced coaches for the 31st season of the long-running show but recently issued a casting call for fighters.

“Notorious” attached a shot he said was taken during TUF 22 in his announcement. A UFC official did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the post.

This is a snap from the original ultimate fighter house. Where I coached vs urijah faber. This photo was just before the show tho. It was right before I won my first world title beating urijah team mate chad mendes around. I then went on to coach the famous fight show straight after the fight. With a big black eye and a gash, my tricolor, and my new and first ever ufc gold belt, I waltzed into the notorious fight gym in Las Vegas. The slickest suits and shouts the show had ever seen before. On top of the silverware. And I coached my team to victory. Crazy. Some journey. I have just been offered to coach this role again. I like it. It is full immersion which is needed.I see fighters lining up.I know whats ahead I been ready motherfuckers.

McGregor’s UFC return in 2023 was virtually guaranteed on Monday by his longtime coach John Kavanagh, who said on The MMA Hour that negotiations were ongoing for the former two-division UFC champ’s next appearance.

TUF coaches traditionally square off at the end of a season, meaning McGregor’s co-star likely would welcome him back to the octagon after a nearly two-year layoff, the result of a broken leg suffered in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor continues to be target No. 1 for lightweights and welterweights looking for a big payday, but UFC President Dana White hasn’t settled on any names in particular. He recently shot down Michael Chandler as a possible candidate, though the former Bellator champ and one-time UFC lightweight title challenger has cut several highlight-reel worthy promos calling out McGregor.

McGregor has also flirted with a trilogy against two-time opponent Nate Diaz, who entered free agency after closing out his previous UFC deal with a win over Tony Ferguson.

Outside the cage, McGregor has continued to draw headlines for all the wrong reasons, turning up this week as a suspect in the alleged attack of a woman in Ibiza; he vehemently denied any involvement via his PR team.