Rankings Show: Should holding a UFC belt automatically make you the No. 1 fighter in the world?

Jamahal Hill is the new UFC champion — but is he really the No. 1 light heavyweight in the world?

The MMA Fighting Rankings Show returns to make sense of a wild start to 2023! Co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by Jed Meshew and Damon Martin to sort through the wreckage of UFC 283 and try to make sense of the light heavyweight division. Does Hill’s new status as UFC champion mean he should automatically be considered the best 205-pounder in MMA? And does Brandon Moreno’s series-clinching win over Deiveson Figueiredo put him over ONE Championship’s Demetrious Johnson?

That gang hits those topics plus Jailton Almeida’s future in two divisions, Jed rocketing Umar Nurmagomedov up the bantamweight ranks, and more.

