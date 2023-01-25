Nick Diaz makes movie debut in upcoming Jean-Claude Van Damme film, ‘badass fight scene’ teased

Nick Diaz always keeps it real, but he probably didn’t have to for his first movie acting gig.

The UFC star and former Strikeforce champion has a role in an upcoming film starring action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme titled Darkness of Man. A release date is yet to be announced for the in-production project, which is directed by James Cullen Bressack and also stars Eric Roberts, Shannen Doherty, Kristanna Loken, and martial arts icon Cynthia Rothrock.

Diaz brothers business associate Matt Staudt shared an image of the shoot, teasing that Diaz will be involved in “a badass fight scene.” (h/t MMA Mania)

The Instagram post does not indicate whether Diaz’s scene will involve Van Damme, though no one would question that Diaz has the fighting credentials to keep up with “The Muscles from Brussels” if the occasion called for it. Staudt added that Diaz also took a hand in choreographing his scene along with the film’s stunt coordinator.

Diaz recently shared a photo he took alongside Van Damme on social media.

Check out a summary of plot for Darkness of Man from iMDb:

Russell Hatch (played by Jean-Claude Van Damme), an Interpol operative who takes on the role of father figure to Jayden, the son of an informant killed in a routine raid gone wrong. Years later, Hatch finds himself protecting Jayden and his grandfather from a group of merciless gangs in an all-out turf war, stopping at nothing to protect Jayden and fight anyone getting in his way.

Though this marks Diaz’s feature film debut, it is not his first time first on-screen speaking part as he had a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo on an episode of Ballers in 2017.

Watch Diaz share a moment with Steve Guttenberg here:

What do you think? Did Nick Diaz capture the essence of Nick Diaz there?