Royce Gracie’s son Khonry set to return from 28-month layoff at Bellator 293

Khonry Gracie, son of MMA legend Royce Gracie, will finally re-enter the cage in March as he takes on David Pacheco in a welterweight contest at Bellator 293, promotion officials told MMA Fighting.

Bellator 293 takes place at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif., on March 31, and is set to air on Showtime. The card is headlined by Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James, with Cat Zingano battling Leah McCourt in the co-main event.

Gracie (2-2) hasn’t competed since November 2020, when Trevor Gudde snapped his two-fight winning streak with a third-round knockout. The 25-year-old owns Bellator wins over Oscar Vera and Ron Becker between 2018 and 2019.

Pacheco (1-1) also fought all his professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, knocking out Jorge Juarez in 2019 and then losing a decision to Miguel Jacob a year later. “Dynamite” has fought twice since, going 1-0-1 in kickboxing matches.

Check the updated Bellator 293 lineup below.

Marcelo Golm vs.Daniel James

Cat Zingano vs.Leah McCourt

John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffery

Jaleel Willis vs. Rustam Khabilov

Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo

Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Mandel Nallo

Khonry Gracie vs. David Pacheco