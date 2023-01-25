 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno, Oscar De La Hoya, Sage Northcutt and Todd Duffee

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest episode of On The Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Oscar De La Hoya joins the show to discuss the upcoming Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis boxing match and more.

2:35 p.m.: UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno returns to talk about his UFC 283 win over Deiveson Figueiredo in their quadrilogy.

3 p.m.: Sage Northcutt talks about his long-delayed return to ONE Championship.

3:20 p.m.: Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee returns to the show to talk about his next move in combat sports.

3:45 p.m.: Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill talks about his title win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283.

4:10 p.m.: Royal Rumble lottery time.

