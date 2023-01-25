The MMA Hour with Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno, Oscar De La Hoya, Sage Northcutt and Todd Duffee

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest episode of On The Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Oscar De La Hoya joins the show to discuss the upcoming Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis boxing match and more.

2:35 p.m.: UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno returns to talk about his UFC 283 win over Deiveson Figueiredo in their quadrilogy.

3 p.m.: Sage Northcutt talks about his long-delayed return to ONE Championship.

3:20 p.m.: Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee returns to the show to talk about his next move in combat sports.

3:45 p.m.: Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill talks about his title win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283.

4:10 p.m.: Royal Rumble lottery time.

