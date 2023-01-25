TUF 30 winner Juliana Miller faces Veronica Macedo at UFC 286

The Ultimate Fighter season 30 winner Juliana Miller has her next assignment as she’s expected to face Veronica Macedo at the upcoming UFC 286 card in London on March 18.

UFC officials confirmed the fight Wednesday.

Miller makes her first appearance since winning the reality show competition this past August with a dominant third-round finish over former housemate Brogan Walker. Miller holds a 3-1 record overall in her career including past experience in Invicta FC before she made her way to the UFC.

Meanwhile, Macedo makes her first appearance in the UFC since 2020 when she lost a decision to Bea Malecki. Overall, Macedo sports a 6-4-1 record in her career.

Macedo will be fighting close to home in London after recently marrying one-time UFC welterweight title challenger and color commentator Dan Hardy.

Miller vs. Macedo joins a growing UFC 286 lineup, which still remains without a main event although all signs are pointing towards welterweight champion Leon Edwards facing Kamaru Usman in the headliner on the card.