Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis set for UFC 287

A middleweight matchup between Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis is heading to the octagon in April.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the bout between Gastelum and Curtis is set for UFC 287, which takes place April 8 at a location and venue yet to be announced. MMA Mania was first to report the 185-pound tilt.

Gastelum will return to action for the first time since August 2021 — a unanimous decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 34 — in hopes of snapping a two-fight skid. The 31-year-old was scheduled to compete at UFC 273 this past April, and the main event of UFC Vegas 67 but was forced to withdraw from both dates with injuries. Gastelum will look to pick up his first octagon victory since defeating Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 in February 2021.

Since signing with the UFC, Curtis is 4-1 in the promotion, which includes stoppage wins over Brendan Allen, Phil Hawes, and — most recently at UFC 282 in December — Joaquin Buckley.