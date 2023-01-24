Report: Conor McGregor denies report of alleged attack on woman in Ibiza

Conor McGregor is reportedly accused of attacking a woman on a yacht during a recent vacation in Ibiza, an allegation that the UFC star denies.

On Monday, Spanish news site Ultima Hora reported that McGregor has been named in an incident in which he allegedly struck a woman multiple times and threatened to drown her during a party to celebrate his birthday, which took place the weekend of July 15. The woman then jumped off of the yacht to escape.

Initially, McGregor’s involvement was ruled out by Gardia Civil (Spain’s national police force) according to sources cited by Marca. The alleged victim, a former neighbor of McGregor’s, reportedly first told officers that McGregor attacked her, then said that it was not him. She has since filed a report against McGregor in Ireland, resulting in the case being re-opened.

Details of the incident (h/t MMA Mania) allege that McGregor and the woman initially interacted amicably before the fighter became violent. He is accused of kicking her in the stomach, punching her in the chin, and then threatening, “I’m going to drown you, who do you think you are?”

McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler has released the following statement to the media, vehemently denying any involvement on his part in the alleged incident:

“Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat.”

This is the latest in a long line of troubling outside-of-the-cage incidents in which McGregor has either been involved in violent acts or seen accusations of violence levied against him.

Most recently this past December, McGregor reached a settlement with Michael Chiesa and other UFC fighters who were injured when McGregor threw a dolly threw a bus window transporting fighters in the loading area of Barclay Arena in New Jersey in April 2018.

The former two-division UFC champion has also been accused of assaulting an Italian DJ in October 2021, an alleged sexual assault in Corsica (Mcgregor was neither arrested nor charged in regards to this incident), and an alleged sexual assault in Dublin (McGregor remains the subject of a multi-million dollar personal injury lawsuit that was filed over the incident in January 2021).