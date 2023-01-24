Heck of a Morning: The fallout of UFC 283, Jamahal Hill’s title win

UFC 283 is officially in the books with two new champions in Jamahal Hill and Brandon Moreno. The overall fallout of the card comes from many different directions, which includes whether or not the new light heavyweight champion is getting the credit he deserves.

On an all-new Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener questions about Hill’s dominant win over Glover Teixeira in Saturday’s main event, and how he is being viewed overall in the 205-pound division. Additionally, topics include Brandon Moreno’s impressive title win over Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event, Figueiredo moving up to 135, Lauren Murphy reacting to critics following her loss to Jessica Andrade, the Bonfim brothers delivering big time at UFC 283, Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, Aljamain Sterling’s potential move to 145, and more.

