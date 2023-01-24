Jack Shore makes featherweight debut against Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 286

Jack Shore enters the next stage of his career at UFC 286.

Officials announced Tuesday that Shore, formerly a bantamweight, is set to fight Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight bout at the UFC’s upcoming March pay-per-view, which takes place on March 18 in London. The bout was first reported by MMA Mania.

Shore makes the move after suffering the first loss of his pro career this past July. The Welshman won his first five UFC fights to move to 16-0, before being submitted by Ricky Simon at UFC Long Island. Shore previously competed at both bantamweight and featherweight in the Cage Warriors promotion prior to joining the UFC in 2019.

A 13-fight UFC veteran, Amirkhani has struggled in recent years, logging just one win in his past five outings. Amirkhani most recently fought this past July at UFC London, where he lost via second-round TKO to Jonathan Pearce. His UFC record sits at 7-6.

UFC 286 is headlined by a trilogy bout as welterweight champion Leon Edwards defends his title against Kamaru Usman.