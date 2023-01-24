Bruno Machado returns to MMA following boxing match with Anderson Silva, defends title in Abu Dhabi

Bruno Machado is going back to a MMA cage for his first title defense since boxing legendary fighter Anderson Silva in May 2022, defending his UAE Warriors lightweight title against Martun Mezhlumyan on Feb. 25, promotional officials told MMA Fighting.

Machado vs. Mezhlumyan will serve as the main event for UAE Warriors 36 at the Ethihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. UAE Warriors will hold three events on the same arena between Feb. 24 and 26, live on UFC Fight Pass.

The Brazilian lightweight agreed to boxing former teammate “The Spider” in a 194-pound catchweight exhibition this past year. The match ended in a draw due to lack of judges, but Silva outclassed him thoroughly.

Machado is 15-9 in MMA and currently rides a six-fight winning streak, five of those by way of stoppage.

Mezhlumyan is 14-3 as a professional MMA fighter and won his past four under the company’s banner. The 29-year-old Armenian talent’s sole defeat in the UAE Warriors cage came against future Bellator athlete Islam Mamedov in 2020.