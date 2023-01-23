UFC 283 medical suspensions: Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira both suffer broken noses

Eleven fighters received 180-day medical suspensions by the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) following Saturday night’s UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, the commission revealed to MMA Fighting on Monday.

The list includes now-retired former champ Glover Teixeira, who suffered a nasal fracture. Jamahal Hill, who defeated him via decision to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title, is also out potentially out 180 days with a broken nose, per the suspensions.

Former UFC flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo could also sit out six months due to a fractured orbital bone, CABMMA revealed. On Sunday, Figueiredo’s head coach, Maizena, told MMA Fighting the ex-champ had a fractured nose in his stoppage defeat to Brandon Moreno, but further exams showed a different scenario.

Figueiredo later announced on Instagram that he may need surgery and could be sidelined for at least six months due to his injury.

Lauren Murphy also suffered a fractured nose in her one-sided loss to Jessica Andrade, as did Paul Craig in his first-round knockout loss against Johnny Walker.

Cody Stamman, Ihor Potieria, Josiane Nunes and Nicolas Dalby, who were all victorious on Saturday, received 180-day suspensions for possible arm injuries. Melquizael Costa and Warlley Alves were also issued six-month terms pending clearance from a doctor.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from the event:

Glover Teixeira: 180 days or cleared by new facial CT scan. Also suspended mandatory 45 days.

Jamahal Hill: 180 days or cleared by new facial CT scan. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Deiveson Figueiredo: 180 days or cleared by facial CT scan. Also suspended mandatory 45 days.

Brandon Moreno: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Gilbert Burns: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Neil Magny: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Lauren Murphy: 180 days or cleared by new facial CT scan. Also suspended mandatory 45 days.

Jessica Andrade: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Paul Craig: 180 days or or cleared by new facial CT scan. Also suspended mandatory 45 days.

Johnny Walker: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Mauricio Rua: Suspended mandatory 14 days for TKO loss.

Ihor Potieria: Suspension 180 days or cleared by right hand X-ray. Also suspended mandatory 14 days.

Gregory Rodrigues: Suspended 60 days for KO loss.

Brunno Ferreira: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Thiago Moises: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Melquizael Costa: 180 days or cleared by left hand X-ray. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Gabriel Bonfim: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Mounir Lazzez: Suspended mandatory 30 days for laceration.

Shamil Abdurakhimov: Suspended 45 days for TKO loss.

Jailton Almeida: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Luan Lacerda: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Cody Stamman: 180 days or cleared by left forearm X-ray. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Ismael Bonfim: Suspended mandatory 14 days.

Terrance McKinney: Suspended mandatory 90 days for KO loss.

Warlley Alves: 180 days or cleared by ortho for toe, oral and maxillofacial surgeon for orbital. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Nicolas Dalby: 180 days or cleared by right elbow and left thumb X-rays. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Josiane Nunes: 180 days or cleared by right arm X-ray. Also suspended mandatory 30 days.

Zarah Fairn dos Santos: Suspended mandatory 30 days.

Saimon Oliveira: Suspended 45 days for TKO loss.

Daniel Marcos: Suspended mandatory 14 days.