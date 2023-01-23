Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James, Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt set for Bellator 293

Heavyweights Marcelo Golm and Daniel James will compete in a main event matchup in March.

Bellator officials announced that the bout between Golm and James will headline Bellator 293, which takes place March 31 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif.

It was also revealed that Cat Zingano will compete on the card in the co-main event when she takes on Leah McCourt.

Since parting ways with the UFC in 2019, Golm has finished four straight opponents. The 30-year-old made his Bellator debut at Bellator 265 in August 2021 and stopped Billy Swanson via TKO in the first round. In his most recent appearance, Golm submitted Davion Franklin in the third round at Bellator 283 this past July.

James also enters the fight on a four-fight win streak, including a second-round stoppage victory over Tyrell Fortune at Bellator 288 in November.

Bellator 293 also features a middleweight contest between John Salter and Aaron Jeffrey, along with a welterweight tilt between Jaleel Willis and 13-fight UFC veteran Rustam Khabilov, which will serve as Khabilov’s promotional debut.

Check out the current Bellator 293 lineup below.

Main Card, 10 p.m. ET, Showtime

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt

John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffrey

Jaleel Willis vs. Rustam Khabilov

Preliminary Card, 7 p.m. ET, MMA Fighting

Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo

Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Mandel Nallo